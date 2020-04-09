Netflix Giving Users More Control Over What Their Kids Watch

If you’re a parent and you have a Netflix subscription your family turns to for their entertainment needs, you’ll want to make sure the young ones aren’t watching anything they shouldn’t be.

Though Netflix already had parental controls, they are taking it up a notch and adding further options to tighten those restrictions – giving parents/guardians more control over what their little ones watch.

Parents/guardians will now be able to;

PIN protect individual profiles to help prevent kids from using them;

Tailor their kids Netflix experience by filtering out titles that are not appropriate for their age;

Remove individual series or films by title. When this filter is used, the blocked title(s) won’t show up anywhere in that profile;

Easily review each profile’s setting using the “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within account settings;

See what their kids have been watching within the profile created for them; and

Turn off auto play of episodes in kids profiles.

Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these additional controls will help parents make the right choices for their families. Michelle Parsons, Kids Product Manager

