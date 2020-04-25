Open Parly Announces Hack4Covid Virtual Hackathon; Apply Here

Open Parly ZW is joining the hundreds of organisations trying to use tech to solve the problems caused by COVID-19.

The world is adapting to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, organizations and governments are innovating to make life better, easier, and safer during this unprecedented time.

Hack4Covid is Open Parly’s 1st virtual hackathon, and participants will have to build WordPress Plugins, Widgets, Apps, and Bots that will integrate into their Covid-19 Dashboard.

Rules for participants

Choose your own team members

Participants must be between 18 – 35 years

Complete participation form

Developers must be from Zimbabwe

Join Slack Channel

Complete the challenge within the required timeframe (27 – 30 April 2020)

3 Participants with the winning solutions will be awarded US$1000 each

