PlayStation Offers 4 Free Games To Players Staying At Home During COVID-19 Crisis

Sony recently announced the Play at Home initiative which they say is a “thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic”.

advertisement

As Sony explains, Play At Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers.

As part of this initiative, PlayStation players will be able to pick up 4 of the following games for free between now and the 5th of May;

advertisement

Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection (which includes Uncharted 1, 2, and 3)

Journey (available for PS3 players as well)

Best of all once you have downloaded the games they are yours to keep for good.

I played the Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection a few years back so this time I’ll only be downloading Journey this time around.

Funding for smaller studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment has said they will be giving independent development teams US$10 million;

Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. SIE

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.