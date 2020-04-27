Sasai Offering Free Chats & Calls During The Lockdown

Sasai recently announced a promotion that will allow users who have the chat application to send messages and call using the application at no cost during the lockdown.

The promotion running from the 24th of April till the 8th of May finally allows people to use Sasai for free – something that many have suggested should have been the case from launch if the application was to gain any traction at all.

Not so simple

As with everything Sasai related, it doesn’t seem like accessing the free Sasai is as simple as turning on your mobile data and chatting. I did that and it hasn’t worked.

Some users have received the following messages alerting them to the free Sasai promotion;

Have you checked your Sasai today? All Sasai users have received free Sasai weekly bundles. Call and chat for free during the lockdown! T & Cs apply. Message to Sasai subscribers

It’s not clear if there’s something users should do to turn on this promotion but if there is I’m missing it. It could be that if you haven’t received this message you’re not eligible to be part of the promotion because I haven’t gotten the message

The Sasai story

It is kind of poetic that the application that has never really worked the way users expected it to work can’t be saved by this promotion because SOMETHING ISN’T WORKING.

From launch until now Sasai has basically been characterised by one thing – not working as users intend or expect. It seems something similar is happening with the promotion as well. Unfortunate, especially when you consider that this is one of those promotions that could have led to more users interacting with the application.

If you’ve had a smoother experience than I have with this promotion please highlight it in the comment, along with your Sasai experience since the start of this promotion

