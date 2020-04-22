Home » Special Coverage » Slides: Digital Patterns During Zimbabwe’s Lockdown

Slides: Digital Patterns During Zimbabwe’s Lockdown

Posted by Tinashe Nyahasha

We did an informal unscientific survey to look at how patterns have changed (if they did) during Zimbabwe’s COVID 19 necessitated lockdown.

The respondents were mostly regular Techzim visitors. This obviously means the sample is not representative of the wider Zim society at all. However, this is a sample of individuals marketers call ‘early adopters’ and therefore their experiences as consumers could point to where the Zimbabwean urban consumer is going in the not too distant future.

We are extremely appreciative to all the people who filled in the questionnaire. A big thank you to all of you.

Here’s what we found out:

