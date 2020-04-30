Home » Media » South Africans Who Pay Less Than DStv Subscribers From Other Regions Petition For Price Drop

South Africans Who Pay Less Than DStv Subscribers From Other Regions Petition For Price Drop

DStv
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Over a 150 000 South Africans have signed a petition asking MultiChoice to reduce their pricing during the COVID-19 crisis.

The petition has a target of 200 000 subscribers with the originator of the petition highlighting how DStv is dropping subscription prices across the continent.

It’s not entirely clear which price cuts are being referred to in this instance since MultiChoice last announced price reductions for DStv as far back as August 2019 (correct me if I’m wrong).

We also looked at the price you pay for DStv premium in 6 regions and South Africa pay the least despite getting the most content. South African subscribers get access to channels and certain sporting events exclusively.

DStv RegionPrice in local currency (Premium)Price in US$ (Premium)
ZimbabweN/A$65
Kenya7370KES$78
Uganda219 000UGX58
Botswana650BWP54
Zambia850ZMW$45
South AfricaR749$41

SA subscribers also get new services before subscribers in other regions – e.g Showmax and DStv Now were both available in South Africa before being introduced to other regions.

Whilst South African subscribers have the right to protest against the current pricing, to me it seems like entitlement when you consider that SA subscribers are already paying considerably less and getting more than subscribers from other regions.

