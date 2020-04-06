Startups, Apply For The GSMA Innovation Fund & You Could Pocket US$120k-US$300k

Sub-saharan African and Asian startups helping people get online for the first time using mobile internet stand a chance to win anything between £100 000 – £250 000 by applying to the GSMA Innovation Fund.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Mobile Internet Adoption and Digital Inclusion aims to support innovative solutions to increasing mobile internet adoption and use for those currently not using mobile internet services.

Funded projects will focus on innovations that overcome a number of the barriers to mobile internet adoption including Accessibility, Affordability, Digital Skills and Safety and Security, and will look to demonstrate commercially sustainable models that can be scaled and replicated in similar environments.

Applications will open later this month. The terms and conditions for applying will be added to this webpage later this month with details on the eligibility criteria and application process. If you indicate your interest you’ll get a heads up when applications open.

