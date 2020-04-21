VAYA Launches Relief Support Arm Offering Logistics Support To COVID-19 Donors

VAYA has started offering relief support to organizations involved in distributing material aid to vulnerable groups and communities affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. The global pandemic has seen governments in nearly all countries of the world, including Zimbabwe, enforce ‘lockdowns’ intended to arrest the spread of the highly infectious disease.

The lockdowns have resulted in food shortages and the threat of hunger among vulnerable communities – especially in those involved in the informal sector – most of whom are unable to go out and earn their normal day’s wages due to the restrictions on movement.

VAYA Relief Support will help any organization mobilizing relief food and materials for the affected populations.

We will be providing transport and logistical support to any organisation or civic group that wants to reach out to the community at this time that our nation is battling the COVID-19 epidemic Being already in the kind of business we are in, we felt duty-bound to serve our nation using the assets and capabilities we already possess to help. We have previously done this kind of thing during Cyclone Idai, where we set up a logistics warehouse at Silverstream in Chimanimani and deployed our Vaya trucks to distribute food relief and water among the Cyclone victims. Lovemore Nyatsine – Vaya Relief Lead (also Clean City CEO)

VAYA Relief Support has already been providing logistics support to move food relief and to provide clean water to vulnerable communities, working in collaboration with Higherlife Foundation, Gift of Givers and Business Against COVID, among others.

The service will be available countrywide and will include the distribution of foodstuffs, clothing, water and sanitisation materials.

