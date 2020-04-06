[Video] No. Corona Virus Is Not A Cover For 5G

A message has been circulating on WhatsApp claiming that there is a relation between COVID_19 and 5G. Some even go on to say COVID-19 is a cover-up for 5G health issues. In this video we take a look at what is fact and what is not.

Sources:

WHO COVID-19

ITU 5G

WHO Wireless Communication Health Effects

