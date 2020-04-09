advertisement

Home » Video » [Video] Zim’s Decade Of Social Media (2009-2019)

[Video] Zim’s Decade Of Social Media (2009-2019)

advertisement
Posted by Edwin Chabuka

Ever wondered what Zimbabweans were doing on the internet the past 10 years? Well here is a visual of how social media tastes of Zimbabweans has changed over 10 years.
If you have any stats you like to see presented in this format do let us know in the comments. Enjoy.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

advertisement

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Bjv18MPK87S7tBsjVigmOI

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.