WhatsApp Will Soon Support Use Of One Account On Multiple Devices

We’ve reported this before but it seems now, that WhatsApp is now prioritising a feature to have users access their WhatsApp on multiple devices.

According to prolific leak star WABetaInfo WhatsApp is currently working, on a new feature that allows users to use the same account on different devices at the same time. This means you’ll probably be able to use the same account on your phone and tablet/PC.

The leaker also added that the feature is one of the biggest priorities at WhatsApp right now;

WhatsApp is giving the maximum priority for bringing the support to multiple devices using the same account and Payments. WABetaInfo

This has the potential to be a really great feature that redefines the way WhatsApp works. Being able to have a single account on two devices gives you much more flexibility in the way you use your WhatsApp and will certainly be a welcome feature for most users.

Lastly, it’s difficult to know when this feature will actually be available because WhatsApp takes their sweet time when rolling out features at times. We saw that with dark mode which was rumoured in 2018 but only got rolled-out this year.

