Win An iMac Pro & More In This Sci-Fi Short Story Competition

We last wrote about the Global Learning X-Prize back in 2014. On that occasion, participants stood a chance to anything from $1 million to $10 million for solving e-Learning problems.

Fast-forward 6 years, the Global Learning X-Prize is still around and this year, Sci-fi writers are being asked to “imagine the future of telepresence technologies” by finding and submitting a ‘missing’ avatar memory via a short story contest.

A bit vague? Let me explain. Avatars Inc – a unique online anthology that blends original science fiction with a writing competition imagine novel use-cases of telepresence in the future.

The world of Avatars Inc was made possible by the incredible partnership between XPRIZE and ANA and is intended to elevate the overall conversation about avatars among the general public, making the topic of avatars accessible, relevant and exciting, while creating demand and interest in the technologies that will result from the ANA Avatar XPRIZE David Locke, Prize Lead of the ANA Avatar XPRIZE

What is Telepresence? It’s a set of technologies which allow a person to feel as if they were present, to give the appearance of being present, or to have an effect, via telerobotics, at a place other than their true location.

Anyway, the short story contest is open through May 8, 2020 and is open to anyone over the age of 18 who submits an original story between 2,500 – 3,500 words, bringing to life a ‘missing’ avatar memory.

What’s up for grabs?

Members of XPRIZE’s Science Fiction Advisory Council will vote on the finalist pieces to select the grand prize winner, who will then receive a prize package including;

a 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W Processor iMac Pro,

a GoPro Hero7 Camera,

Sony noise-cancelling headphones,

a 32GB Kindle Paperwhite,

a JoneR Universal Translator,

and more…

To submit your short story, visit http://www.avatars.inc.

