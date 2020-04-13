Zim Makes Quarterfinals Of Africa’s PUBG Mobile eSports Tournament

Zimbabwe is one of the many countries taking part in LA CUP D’Africana – Player Unknowns Battleground eSports Tournament.

The tournament is the first African Pro Series supported by 6 active African regions: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe & Tanzanian and is open to all African regions.

On the road to the quarterfinals, Zim has so far faced off teams from Kenya, Mauritius, and Ghana just to name a few. The tournament which started off with 96 teams now only has seen 66 games being played since the 28th of March.

In the quarterfinals Zimbabwe will be represented by four local teams;

eSports Zimbabwe ESL_Zimbabw3 Flashy Hawks

For tournament updates from here on out you can follow these accounts on Twittter;

