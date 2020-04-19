ZOL has announced scheduled maintenance between 21 and 22 April;
Dear Valued Customer,
Please be advised that our team will be carrying out a planned network maintenance on 21 April 2020.
You will experience intermittent service disruption during this exercise.
Details of scheduled work
Start 21 April 2020 22:00 hours (CAT)
End 22 April 2020 06:00 hours (CAT)
Duration 08 Hours
This is part of our continued efforts to improve availability, reliability and performance of our services.
Should you experience connectivity problems after the stated maintenance times, kindly contact our Support team on 08677 123 123 and reference your Customer ID Number.
Regards,
TeamZOL
2 thoughts on “ZOL Announces Scheduled Maintenance For Later This Week”
Ur site z full of adverts scattered everywhere u dont even know whether u r reading a story o an advert its too much.
Hi Steve
You are so right about the ads! Very sorry for that experience. It’s something we procrastinated fixing for some time. We have immediately made some changes and we will be A/B testing a bit before we arrive at the most optimal solution.
Thanks much for demanding better from us