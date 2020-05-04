advertisement

Home » Finance » Download: Government’s COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package Document

Download: Government’s COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package Document

Bond coins
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Last week, President ED unveiled a ZW$18 billion Recovery and Stimulus Package with the aim of reviving the economy and provide relief to citizens.

Government has now shared a 7-page document which breaks down which sectors the money will be allocated to and how they will use the money in each of the sectors.

Download COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package Document below:

advertisement
COVID-19 Recovery & Stimulus Package DocumentDownload

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/L7VqXgLLtN384v93xomb4W

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.