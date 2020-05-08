eSports Federation Of Africa Launches With Intent To Represent African Gamers

The Electronic Sports Federation of Africa has launched with the mandate to become the representative body for esports and gaming in Africa.

The organisation believes that the lack of participation by African gamers in global eSports tournaments has been due to the lack of such a body representing gamers. Because of this ESFA has representatives from 27 countries (according to their site) on the continent with 4 of the following founders; Douglas Ogeto (Kenya), Kwesi Hayford (Ghana), Thomas Arnold Phiri (Zimbabwe) Emmanuel Oyelakin (Nigeria).

ESFA goals

Foster brotherliness and unity across Africa using esports as a positive tool of engagement

Using esports as a positive tool to tackle socio-economic challenges for the African youth who make up the vast majority of the continent’s population

Developing the esports ecosystem in Africa and enable it achieve global recognition

Have esports officially recognized as a medal event at the Africa Games (AG), Africa’s own Olympic.

The President of WESCO eSport Daniel Cossi gave ESFA a cosign – something important at a time when eSports federations sprout up at any time headed by anyone. The world eSports Consortium President had this to say about the recently launched ESFA:

advertisement

We now have our great friends, putting together a structure for a sustainable and standardized system in Africa. The Esports Federation of Africa will be with WESCO and the Pan American Esports Confederation (PAMESCO), one of the greatest esports ecosystems worldwide, and united, we will make it happen. We will bring sustainability, educational and social inclusion and development using esports as a tool for achieving these.” All of us at WESCO are more than happy to embrace the Esports Federation of Africa together with the Pan American Esports Confederation in our ecosystem. Together, this family will grow big and make history.”_ Daniel Cossi – WESCO President

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.