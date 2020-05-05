NetOne To Follow Econet’s Steps & Increase Bundle Prices

Following the price review effected by Econet, many consumers were ready to jump ship and go to NetOne but it seems most will not get the chance to do so. The network operator has announced that they will also review prices of SMS and data bundles tomorrow;

Dear Valued Customer, Please be advised that NetOne will be reviewing its bundle prices effective 6 May 2020 advertisement NetOne via Twitter

https://twitter.com/NetOneCellular/status/1257597300802760705?s=20

Off late both NetOne and Econet have had comparable prices so I won’t be too surprised if the review by NetOne results in a similar pricing structure to the one revealed by Econet today.

NetOne stopped competing on value after years of promotional pricing failed to translate to profits so to expect them to return to that strategy that failed before is a pipedream.

For Zimbabwean consumers – the majority of which are low-earners the pricing structure will come as a blow at a time when most aren’t working or earning their salaries due to Covid-19.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.