No, You Can’t Send Money From EcoCash To OneMoney – Here’s What’s Possible

A number of tweets have led people to believe they can now send money from an EcoCash account to a OneMoney account directly (i.e without the need for an agent).

The above tweet is an example of the euphoria around this issue but it’s important to note that this has always been possible. Moving money from EcoCash to OneMoney isn’t a new thing – and you’ll have to go cash the money out physically at an agent’s booth.

That’s why the message above says;

Please cash out from a OneMoney agent by using voucher code…

Changes…

Fortunately though, changes are on the horizon. A Statutory Instrument effected towards the end of March is making it mandatory for mobile money services to become interoperable.

It shall be mandatory for every money transmission provider and mobile banking provider shall be connected to a national payment switch, as shall be directed by written notice by the Reserve Bank from time to time that enables interoperability of payments systems and services. S.I 80 of 2020 Banking (Money Transmission, Mobile Banking and Mobile Money

Interoperability) Regulations

What does this mean in plain terms?

Put simply, an EcoCash user will be able to send money to someone using OneMoney and Telecash directly. Where you needed to cash out before, the balance will now just appear in your mobile money wallet the same way when someone on EcoCash sends money to another EcoCash user.

Anything else?

Another hack that was facilitated by EcoCash was to enable Telecel and NetOne subscribers to register for EcoCash – this has been possible since 2018, actually.

