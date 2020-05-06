Press Release: A New Life Skills Short Course Administered Online

[Wednesday 6 May, 2020] Online education platform, AGRICOLLEGES international, has announced that it will launch a new Joys of Life Skills short course on 18 May 2020. The course is relevant to people from all walks of life and aims to help individuals to deal effectively with the demands and challenges of everyday life, at work and at home. The timing of the course comes at an ideal time to help many Zimbabweans who are struggling with everyday life from being forced to study and work from home to being able to make decisions in their day to day life’s.

Who needs this training?

“The Joys of Life Skills course is more relevant than ever in the Covid-19 environment, which has pushed thousands of people into the digital age,” says Wynand Espach, COO at AGRICOLLEGES international.

The life skills course takes a behaviour development approach, designed to address a balance of three areas: KNOWLEDGE, ATTITUDE and SKILLS.

Life skills are needed by everyone, from children to adults and the course is open to anyone, from anywhere in the world, who would like to be more successful in coping with life or work stress. Regardless of age, the course provides students with thinking, social and emotional skills. Each of these is further broken down to build skills in areas such as self-awareness, problem solving, decision making, effective communication, empathy and coping with stress. It is designed to make students more practically employable when they go into the market, in any industry.

Millennials (those aged 24-39 in 2020) are leading the digital behavioural shift of work from home, play from home, video-based learning and social interaction; while the X-generation (born between 1965 and 1980) is taking cues from their children, learning a new digital ‘language’ and being compelled to download apps they would otherwise never have. However, research has shown that Millennials can struggle to align their careers with their aspirations, are wary of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over jobs and can find themselves lacking in motivation and self esteem.

“The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted a need that has always been there: having the ability to adapt and retain a positive attitude under almost any circumstances,” comments Espach. The AGRICOLLEGES international Joys of Life Skills course equips students with a wide range of skills, including the ability to cope with adversity, providing an important addition to existing cognitive and technical skills.

“Most individuals do not think of the need for being self aware,” says Espach. “We do not pay attention to understanding our own strengths and weakness or the opportunities available to us. This sometimes results in low self esteem, the inability to handle pressures at work, school or college and in our personal lives. The result can end up in depression or simply never quite achieving your best,” he adds.

Life Skills: the new way forward

As technology progressively replaces human mechanical skills, our education systems have been scrambling to top up technical skills with soft skills. How will humans contribute as the age of AI progresses? With machine learning and algorithms gradually taking over the cognitive and analytical

domain, humans need to move to the top of the pyramid; acquiring necessary life skills and coping mechanisms that will enable them to lead fulfilling lives in the new age.

Technology has significantly increased access to healthcare information, education and security systems, and Covid-19 is pushing governments around the world to make them available to all. This will bring the next steps on Maslow’s hierarchy (which progresses from physiological needs to safety needs, love and belonging, esteem and then finally, self-actualisation) closer, but how well-equipped are we to build esteem and realise self-actualisation? Gaining the necessary life skills will enable us to pursue these elevated needs, whether amidst a crisis or not.

Everyday life skills we all need

“In everyday life, the development of life skills helps us to find new ways of thinking and problem solving. We need to recognise the impact of our actions and learn to take responsibility for what we do, rather than blame others. Life skills build confidence both in spoken skills and for group collaboration and co-operation, help us to manage conflict and complement existing technical and cognitive skills,” concludes Espach.

For more information on the Life Skills course visit: www.agricolleges.com or email claire.bailey12@gmail.com or WhatsApp – +263 7765 20521.

