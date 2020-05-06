Ramaphosa Appoints Masiyiwa To Lead Initiative To Secure Coronavirus Protective Equipment

SA President and chairman of the AU, Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed one of Zimbabwe’s most famous business leaders – Strive Masiyiwa to head a private-sector led effort to improve supply personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.

The meeting endorsed the establishment of a forum on African business leaders to support efforts by the AU and Member States to implement the continental Covid-19 strategy.

They also acknowledged the commendable efforts of African leaders in their respective countries to contain the virus and adopt measures to mitigate against its socio-economic impacts.

In this regard, they underscored the importance of unity, solidarity, collaboration and cooperation among African countries to ensure a decisive response to Covid-19. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to work together in responding to the pandemic, including through collaboration and sharing information on best practices.

Press statement on the meeting of the bureau of the assembly to the AU Heads of State and Government with chairpersons of the regional economic communities (RECs) of the AU last week.