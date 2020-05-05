Telecel Says We’re Not Closing, In Fact We Are Opening More Shops

There’s a rumor that has been circulating based on a story run by The Herald 5 years ago. The story titled “Telecel shut down” was stumbled upon mistakenly by someone who assumed it was a recent story and begun spreading it.

The story grew legs to the point where Telecel has had to issue a statement saying they are not shutting down.

To our valued customers advertisement There has been a recycled and fabricated article from 2015 alleging Telecel Zimbabwe is closing down. Please be informed this is false and must be treated as fake news. Telecel official statement

Telecel went step further and announced they will actually be opening new stores;

We are actually opening more of our shops and franchises following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by the authorities. We will keep focused on our customers as we push to deliver our renowned value in these trying times. Thank you for your continued support over the years. Telecel

