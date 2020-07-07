Alleged renders of the Google Pixel 5 and 5 XL leak

Reported by Pigtou and @xleaks7, Google Pixel 5 and 5 XL CAD (Computer-Aided Design) renders leaked. The Pixel 5 and 5XL were set to launch in the fall (September to November). But with delays to the Pixel 4a means these devices may come later on than expected.

Pixel 5

The renderings of what could be the Pixel 5. Thin bezels and a punch hole style design seems to a trend (I am personally a fan of this). The Pixel 5 according to the renders will be 144.6 mm long, 70.4 mm wide, 8 mm thick. The Pixel 5 according to GsmArena is rumoured to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

From the back the Pixel 5 render looks similar to the Pixel 4 but the Pixel 5, according to the renders, will come a fingerprint sensor on the back. The last Pixel 4 ditched the fingerprint scanner for facial recognition.

Pixel 5XL

The front of the Pixel 5 XL will have a single punch hole style selfie cam. The dimensions of the device according to Pigtou are 153.8 mm in length, a width of 74 mm and a thickness of 8.5 mm. The 5XL is a more compact package when compared to other flagship smartphones like the iPhone 11.

The 5XL will most likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor. Pigtou says that the 5XL may have a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) display. It is also rumoured that it will have a 4000 mAh battery.

We will have to wait and see for the official images, these designs could very well be prototypes Google was working on. The release of these devices was set for the fall but with the Pixel 4a having been delayed since May, it’s hard to tell when the Pixel 5 and 5XL will be launched.