[Download] 2020 Mid-Term Budget Review

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube shared his 2020 Mid-Term Budget review this afternoon. The Mid-Term Review details economic developments during the first half of the year, progress on implementation of the 2020 National Budget and also makes proposals for re-alignment of economic policy going forward.

A big influence in this year’s Mid-Term review is COVID-19 which was mentioned nearly 100 times in the 136-page document. The Minister of Finance detailed the impact of COVID-19 along with government’s response measures.

If you’re interested in going through the documentation, you can download the files below;

