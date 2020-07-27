DStv brings back NBA & more American sports with new ESPN deal

SuperSport has announced a partnership between MultiChoice Group and The Walt Disney Company which will result in the airing of a host of American sporting content and two new channels on DStv.

The two new ESPN (ESPN & ESPN2) channels which will start airing on the 29th of July will offer the following content;

National Basketball Association (NBA);

National Football League (NFL) and;

Major League Baseball (MLB).

The channels will also offer content from the following leagues and sports;

English Football League (EFL);

Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL);

Dutch Eredivisie;

Major League Soccer (MLS);

West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and;

Featured boxing tournaments and events

As Africa’s leading video entertainment platform, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content to delight our customers, both now and into the future. We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the very best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment

The last broadcaster to offer American sporting content from ESPN in Sub-Saharan Africa was the now-deceased Kwese (RIP. Kwese held the rights before going into administration in 2018.

It only makes sense that DStv obtain these rights, since they have the most eyeballs in this region which makes for a more sustainable investment compared to Kwese.

ESPN and ESPN Classic were pulled from DStv back in 2013 when Walt Disney Africa decided that their operations were no longer financially viable. I doubt that Multichoice is breaking the bank on this deal but for ESPN just a realisation that it’s better to make some money from this part of the world than no money at all.

