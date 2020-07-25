Econet church bundles now available via USSD

Econet has made it simpler for people looking to buy data to attend live streams of their church services – by adding the bundles to their USSD menu.

What’s new?

When the bundles were introduced a few months ago the only way to buy them was pretty cumbersome. A religious institution had to call/email an Econet representative with a list of the congregates you wanted to receive the bundle.

Thankfully, the new process is much easier. The bundles are now available on the *143# USSD menu. For those looking to purchase these “hourly bundles” follow the steps below;

advertisement

Dial *143# Chose Option 1 “Data Bouquets” Chose Option 1 “Hourly Bouquets” Select Bouquet for purchase and confirm

There are 3 options at the time of writing and they are priced as follows;

1GB for ZW$22 (1 hour)

1GB for ZW$35 (2 hours)

1.5GB for ZW$45 (2 hours)

Making this hourly data bundle available to users is pretty convenient since it means other people looking to buy data for a short period at a cheap cost now have an option.

Unfortunately, the bundles will only be available on Saturday and Sunday, and the excuse is because they are targeted at churches. NetOne also offers hourly bundles and their options are not limited to weekends only.

At the time of writing, NetOne’s hourly bundle is actually more expensive than Econet’s at ZW$30 for 1GB which lasts an hour.