Econet giving customers 3 free minutes as an apology for service disruption

Econet has had a rough few weeks when it comes to technical issues. At the beginning of the month there was a nationwide black out of services and then on Friday some Econet customers reported experiencing service disruptions.

As an apology for the latest disruption Econet posted the following:

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS



Dear Valued Customer,

Enjoy 3 FREE minutes on voice calls when you call any Econet number between 8 pm and 9 pm tonight, Sunday 26 July 2020. advertisement

Stay connected with your family and friends.

We thank you for your patience during the 24 July service interruptions. We truly appreciate your continued support and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Econet Wireless

Reception to this announcement has been mixed. Some comments I have seen under this announcement thank Econet and others aren’t too pleased. There are also comments from customers who say they are still experiencing issues with placing calls, data and money transfers with EcoCash.

Hopefully those who are still experiences difficulties will have their service restored. Also, I hope Econet systems are ready for the torrent of customers that are going to redeem those free minutes between 8 and 9 tonight.