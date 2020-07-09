Econet is back, normal service restored

Econet seems to have worked out all the issues they were experiencing. Last night there was a nationwide blackout of voice and data services. Econet had last night said that their technicians were working to solve the problem. As of this morning, calls and data services were working.

They released a press statement this morning that customers may experience challenges with Ecocash airtime and bundle recharge. However, this too has been resolved:

“We apologise for the service interruption experienced on the network. Normal service has been restored. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.” advertisement Econet Wireless

[UPDATE]

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS

Dear Valued Customer

We are happy to announce that the technical challenges that affected service delivery on our network have now all been resolved and normal service has since been restored.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience during this time, and for your continued, valued support.

Econet Wireless Econet Wireless