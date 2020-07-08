Econet is down countrywide, according to ZimLive the outage happened as early as 5pm this afternoon. This outage is affecting calls, mobile data, and airtime purchases.
ZimLive also tweeted a response they got from Econet regarding the nationwide outage
“We are currently experiencing a technical challenge on our core network switch, which has affected voice and data service delivery across many parts of our network. Our engineers have identified and isolated the problems, and are busy working to resolve the issue.”
NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS
To our Valued Customers
We regret to inform you that we are currently experiencing a technical challenge on our core network switch, which has affected voice and data service delivery across many parts of our network.
Our engineers have identified and isolated the problem, and are busy working to resolve the issue.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.
Hopefully they can get this issue sorted out as quickly as possible.
😄😟I was happy and worried at the same time! I was able to stop working at 5 for once, but I was also hit by anxiety about all sorts of imagined scenarios (my dreams were full of camo and running!).
Good to know this wasn’t a big deal in the great scheme of things.
I understand. The report might not go to the supervisor and you are likely to get a call at 8PM when network is back. kkkkkkkk
