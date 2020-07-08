Econet is down countrywide, according to ZimLive the outage happened as early as 5pm this afternoon. This outage is affecting calls, mobile data, and airtime purchases.

ZimLive also tweeted a response they got from Econet regarding the nationwide outage

“We are currently experiencing a technical challenge on our core network switch, which has affected voice and data service delivery across many parts of our network. Our engineers have identified and isolated the problems, and are busy working to resolve the issue.” advertisement ZimLive

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS



To our Valued Customers

We regret to inform you that we are currently experiencing a technical challenge on our core network switch, which has affected voice and data service delivery across many parts of our network.

Our engineers have identified and isolated the problem, and are busy working to resolve the issue.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.

Econet Wireless

Inspired to change your world

ECONET Wireless Econet Wireless

Hopefully they can get this issue sorted out as quickly as possible.