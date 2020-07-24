Econet network down for some subscribers

Econet subscribers have been facing challenges making calls this morning. At the time of writing it seems affected services include the following;

making calls;

checking your balance

accessing EcoCash

accessing the menu to buy bundles

Whilst some users have a connection, others have complained that the network is only giving them the option to make emergency calls.

Econet shared an update on their social media pages addressng the issue and put it down to a “technical challenge” as these MNOs often do;

Dear Valued Customer We regret to inform you that we are currently experiencing a technical challenge that has affected some voice calls. As a result some of our customers are failing to initiate call. However, services such as data, SMS and EcoCash are working well. Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue and we will inform you once it has been resolved. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Econet

From the statement it seems Econet is unsure of the extent of the problem. I have been unable to access EcoCash since 8am and so it does seem that service is in actuality not working well.