Econet say Ecocash airtime and bundles recharge still being worked on

Yesterday Econet Wireless went dark nationwide. They seem to have restored services for calls and data. However, they are still working through issues with Ecocash airtime and bundles purchases through their USSD platforms.

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS



Dear Valued Customer

We regret to advise that you may face recharging challenges on *151# (Ecocash) or *143#. As we work to resolve please consider using physical cards.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. We thank you for your patience and continued support.

Econet Wireless

Inspired to change your world

ECONET Wireless advertisement Econet Wireless

Here’s hoping that these issues are quickly resolved especially with Ecocash airtime recharges.