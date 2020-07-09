Yesterday Econet Wireless went dark nationwide. They seem to have restored services for calls and data. However, they are still working through issues with Ecocash airtime and bundles purchases through their USSD platforms.
NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS
Dear Valued Customer
We regret to advise that you may face recharging challenges on *151# (Ecocash) or *143#. As we work to resolve please consider using physical cards.
We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. We thank you for your patience and continued support.
Here’s hoping that these issues are quickly resolved especially with Ecocash airtime recharges.
3 thoughts on “Econet say Ecocash airtime and bundles recharge still being worked on”
I cant make calls.. it just says, ” your number doesn’t exist”
The official standing so far is that the isssue has been resolved and customers are now recharging pretty well. You can also try. I tried mine and it worked fine.
