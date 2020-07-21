Face to face lectures suspended in all colleges, due to increasing COVID-19 cases

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education Professor Fanuel Tagwira has called for the suspension of all face to face lectures in colleges and polyclinics.



RE: SUSPENSION OF FACE-TO-FACE LECTURES ON CAMPUS IN ALL TERTIARY EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS



It is now observed that Covid-19 cases are escalating daily and this may put the lives of students and members of staff in our Institutions at high risk.

In view of the foregoing, the Ministry is hereby directing that all tertiary education institutions, with Immediate effect, suspend face-to-face lectures on campus and continue with e-learning. In this regard, all students should vacate halls of residence by Friday, 24 July 2020.

The Ministry is working flat out to ensure all Institutions adequate resources, with the necessary infrastructure to facilitate access to quality e-learning.



Your usual cooperation is greatly appreciated

Prof. F. Tagwira

PERMANENT SECRETARY