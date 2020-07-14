Forex Auction number 4 results. Rate now at 68.89

The fourth running of the Foreign Exchange Auction has been completed and the weighted average is ZWL$68.8879. An increase from last week’s ZWL$65.88.
Which means the “official” rate is US$1 : ZWL$ 68.89
Bids:
- The Highest Rate ZWL$85.00 (down from last week’s ZWL$90.00)
- the Lowest Rate ZWL$40.00 (up from last week’s ZWL$30.00)
Allotted Amount this week was US$15 998 219.59 (Last week’s allotted amount was US$13 602 407.84)
Total bids this week amounted to US$18 719 664.64
|Purpose
|Amount Allotted(US$)
|Raw Materials
|5 623 684.60
|Machinery and Equipment
|3 016 110.90
|Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)
|2 476 441.00
|Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electrical)
|1 416 913.67
|Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
|1 264 842.70
|Services (Loans. Dividends and Disinvestment)
|900 526.72
|Paper and Packaging
|761 500.00
|Fuel, Electricity and Gas
|528 200.00
|TOTAL
|15 988 219.59
