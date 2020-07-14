Forex Auction number 4 results. Rate now at 68.89

The fourth running of the Foreign Exchange Auction has been completed and the weighted average is ZWL$68.8879. An increase from last week’s ZWL$65.88.

Which means the “official” rate is US$1 : ZWL$ 68.89

Bids:

The Highest Rate ZWL$85.00 (down from last week’s ZWL$90.00)

the Lowest Rate ZWL$40.00 (up from last week’s ZWL$30.00)

Allotted Amount this week was US$15 998 219.59 (Last week’s allotted amount was US$13 602 407.84)

Total bids this week amounted to US$18 719 664.64

Purpose Amount Allotted(US$) Raw Materials 5 623 684.60 Machinery and Equipment 3 016 110.90 Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 2 476 441.00 Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electrical) 1 416 913.67 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 1 264 842.70 Services (Loans. Dividends and Disinvestment) 900 526.72 Paper and Packaging 761 500.00 Fuel, Electricity and Gas 528 200.00 TOTAL 15 988 219.59 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe