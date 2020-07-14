advertisement

Forex Auction number 4 results. Rate now at 68.89

RBZ Building entrance
Posted by Valentine Muhamba

The fourth running of the Foreign Exchange Auction has been completed and the weighted average is ZWL$68.8879. An increase from last week’s ZWL$65.88.

Which means the “official” rate is US$1 : ZWL$ 68.89

Bids:

  • The Highest Rate ZWL$85.00 (down from last week’s ZWL$90.00)
  • the Lowest Rate ZWL$40.00 (up from last week’s ZWL$30.00)

Allotted Amount this week was US$15 998 219.59 (Last week’s allotted amount was US$13 602 407.84)

Total bids this week amounted to US$18 719 664.64

Purpose Amount Allotted(US$)
Raw Materials5 623 684.60
Machinery and Equipment3 016 110.90
Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc)2 476 441.00
Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electrical)1 416 913.67
Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals1 264 842.70
Services (Loans. Dividends and Disinvestment)900 526.72
Paper and Packaging761 500.00
Fuel, Electricity and Gas528 200.00
TOTAL15 988 219.59
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

