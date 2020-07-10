GeneInsure automated vehicle licencing machine now at toll-gate along Harare – Bindura highway

GeneInsure and Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) have introduced an automated licensing machine (ALM) at the Eskbank Tollgate (Harare – Bindura Highway).

“The machine is a one-stop shop as motorists can buy both their insurance, vehicle licensing discs and radio licences at one spot. The machine works 24/7 and is strategically located at places such as toll-gates, shopping malls, service stations and traditional ZINARA licensing sites.” Constantine Mambariza, GeneInsure Head of Information technology and Solutions

The installation of a self-service machine at a toll-gate means that they have recognised that ALMs should be available on the country’s highways. Motorists will have greater access to licencing services, even on the go.

advertisement

GeneInsure has been providing ALMs for some time now. Back in 2018 they became the first insurance company in Zimbabwe to launch an automated licensing machine.

They have since expanded this service to more locations.

GeneInsure currently has ALMs in the following locations:

OK Mart

OK Mbuya Nehanda

OK Julius Nyerere

OK Mbare

OK Makoni

OK Robson Manyika

OK Mabvuku

OK 5 Ave

OK Belgravia

Bon Marche Eastlea

Bon Marche Borrowdale Brooke

Eskbank Tollgate

ZINARA Headquarters

Total Ashbrittle

ZINARA showgrounds

ZINARA Central Ave

GeneInsure say they have expansion plans in the pipeline. Here’s hoping that they intend to put more of these at toll-gates, shopping centres and service stations around the country.