GTeL recently unveiled their new budget smartphone, the GTeL Infinity 8s. It might be the best kitted smartphone GTeL has made for US$130 and in this video we see what it does right.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.