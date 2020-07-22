advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » High Court grants Econet request to stop ZRP from seizing customer database

High Court grants Econet request to stop ZRP from seizing customer database

High Court of Zimbabwe
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

The High Court of Zimbabwe has granted Econet’s urgent chamber application to temporarily suspend the execution of a court judgment which would allow law enforcement authorities to seize Econet database of customers.

The Judge who made the ruling -Justice Edith Mushore- is said to have “slammed” the warrant, comparing it to Rhodesian law enforcement conduct;

Econet had challenged the warrant on the following basis;

  1. It violated Econet’s right to privacy and the right to privacy of its 11+ million subscribers;
  2. The warrant was too vague (it did not specify which premises where covered and the officer who would execute the warrant);
  3. Chris Mutsvangwa’s affiliation to the Minister of Information further complicated the situation.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

One thought on “High Court grants Econet request to stop ZRP from seizing customer database

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.