High Court grants Econet request to stop ZRP from seizing customer database

The High Court of Zimbabwe has granted Econet’s urgent chamber application to temporarily suspend the execution of a court judgment which would allow law enforcement authorities to seize Econet database of customers.
The Judge who made the ruling -Justice Edith Mushore- is said to have “slammed” the warrant, comparing it to Rhodesian law enforcement conduct;
#BREAKING A judge has slammed a warrant authorising police to seize entire database of Econet customers. “This is not Rhodesia!” Justice Edith Mushore said while granting Econet a stay of execution. Advocates Thabani Mpofu and Tafadzwa Mapuranga appeared for Econet pic.twitter.com/bVTrSejJvy
Econet had challenged the warrant on the following basis;
- It violated Econet’s right to privacy and the right to privacy of its 11+ million subscribers;
- The warrant was too vague (it did not specify which premises where covered and the officer who would execute the warrant);
- Chris Mutsvangwa’s affiliation to the Minister of Information further complicated the situation.
