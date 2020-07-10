iOS apps crashing on launch

According to multiple reports a number of iOS apps are crashing. Tinder, TikTok, Pinterest and many others according to Downdetector are all crashing when ever users try to open the apps.

Although the cause of the problem is not yet known, according to The Verge, one theory is that the outages are being caused by Facebook’s SDK (Software Development Kit).

In May a number of iOS apps experienced problems because of Facebook’s SDK that is used to power sign-in into a number of other applications. Many developers on GitHub reported problems with Facebook’s SDK. According to The Verge you didn’t need to be logged into the apps via Facebook to be affected by the crashes.

Another theory is the outages may be caused by the launch of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta to the public

I have tested my iOS device and all seems to be alright. Not sure at the moment how widespread the problem is. If you are experiencing any issues launching apps on iOS 14 beta or any other version, leave a comment below.