Just in case the internet is switched off, make sure you have a VPN ahead of time

As reported earlier Professor Jonathan Moyo alluded to the internet being shutdown on Friday the 31st of July. In the event that something of this nature occurs, it would be prudent to download a VPN (Virtual Private Network) app beforehand.
These are some VPN applications that you might want to have:
(For both desktop and mobile)
It’s also worth mentioning that VPNs are only useful if there is a shut down of social media and specific URLs, but in the event of a total internet shutdown, they won’t be of any use.
Here’s hoping that the use of these applications isn’t necessary
