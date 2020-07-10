Lazarus rises again – Muchenje reinstated as NetOne CEO

Whoever chose to name Lazarus Muchenje knew exactly what they were doing. Muchenje has been reinstated as NetOne CEO for the 2nd time in as many years – after being suspended earlier this year.

The NetOne board reportedly dropped all charges against the CEO and he will be back in office with his full salary and benefits backdated.

Yes we have sent him a letter this evening, notifying him of the reinstatement, this is all i can say for now, more information will be availed in due course advertisement Unidentified NetOne board member

What does this mean for the board?

Well, the fallout from this I believe will be massive. Some board members had already resigned due to this mess. Of the remaining board members, 2 members seem to be facing charges of perjury and if found guilty they would have to resign from the board.

The fact that the board put Muchenje on the spot for over half a year, one would assume that means they can no longer work together and the ICT Ministry will probably be considering replacing the entire board. Hopefully, there will be peace at last.