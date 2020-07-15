Multichoice Showmax Pro is now available in Zimbabwe

Following on a report from earlier this month, Multichoice unveiled a new product Showmax Pro. The initial rollout only had it available only in Nigeria and Kenya, but that list of countries has been expanded.
The list is as follows:
|Benin
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Guinea-Bissau
|Rwanda
|Botswana
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Liberia
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|Burkina Faso
|Djibouti
|Madagascar
|Senegal
|Burundi
|Equatorial Guinea
|Malawi
|Seychelles
|Cameroon
|Eritrea
|Mali
|Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
|Cape Verde
|Eswatini
|Mauritius
|Tanzania
|Central African Republic
|Ethiopia
|Mozambique
|Togo
|Chad
|Gabon
|Namibia
|Uganda
|Comoros
|Gambia
|Niger
|Zambia
|Republic of Congo
|Guinea
|Réunion
|Zimbabwe
The prices for Showmax services in these countries is as follows:
- Showmax Mobile US$3.99
- Showmax Pro Mobile US$8.99
- Showmax US$7.99
- Showmax Pro US$17.99
Showmax Pro offers live sports (Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games) music and news channels. There is no word yet on exclusive content for this platform.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.