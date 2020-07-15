Multichoice Showmax Pro is now available in Zimbabwe

Following on a report from earlier this month, Multichoice unveiled a new product Showmax Pro. The initial rollout only had it available only in Nigeria and Kenya, but that list of countries has been expanded.

The list is as follows:

Benin Democratic Republic of the Congo Guinea-Bissau Rwanda Botswana Cote d’Ivoire Liberia São Tomé and Príncipe Burkina Faso Djibouti Madagascar Senegal Burundi Equatorial Guinea Malawi Seychelles Cameroon Eritrea Mali Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Cape Verde Eswatini Mauritius Tanzania Central African Republic Ethiopia Mozambique Togo Chad Gabon Namibia Uganda Comoros Gambia Niger Zambia Republic of Congo Guinea Réunion Zimbabwe Showmax

The prices for Showmax services in these countries is as follows:

Showmax Mobile US$3.99

Showmax Pro Mobile US$8.99

Showmax US$7.99

Showmax Pro US$17.99

Showmax Pro offers live sports (Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games) music and news channels. There is no word yet on exclusive content for this platform.