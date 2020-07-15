advertisement

Home » Entertainment » Multichoice Showmax Pro is now available in Zimbabwe

Multichoice Showmax Pro is now available in Zimbabwe

Showmax
Posted by Valentine Muhamba

Following on a report from earlier this month, Multichoice unveiled a new product Showmax Pro. The initial rollout only had it available only in Nigeria and Kenya, but that list of countries has been expanded.

The list is as follows:

BeninDemocratic Republic of the CongoGuinea-BissauRwanda
BotswanaCote d’IvoireLiberiaSão Tomé and Príncipe
Burkina FasoDjiboutiMadagascarSenegal
BurundiEquatorial GuineaMalawiSeychelles
CameroonEritreaMaliSaint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Cape VerdeEswatiniMauritiusTanzania
Central African RepublicEthiopiaMozambiqueTogo
ChadGabonNamibiaUganda
ComorosGambiaNigerZambia
Republic of CongoGuineaRéunionZimbabwe
Showmax

The prices for Showmax services in these countries is as follows:

advertisement
  • Showmax Mobile US$3.99
  • Showmax Pro Mobile US$8.99
  • Showmax US$7.99
  • Showmax Pro US$17.99

Showmax Pro offers live sports (Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games) music and news channels. There is no word yet on exclusive content for this platform.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.