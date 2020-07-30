advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » NetOne outlets will be close tomorrow, and will only work for 2 hrs until further notice

NetOne outlets will be close tomorrow, and will only work for 2 hrs until further notice

Zimbabwe telecoms
Posted by Staff Writer

NetOne published a notice to the effect that they will be closing down their shops from the 31st of July until Monday 3 August.

TO OUR VALUE CUSTOMERS

Please be advised that we are closed for operations on the 31st of July 2020. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

advertisement

Shops will reopen on Monday from 9-11am. Please note that the opening of shops on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for 2 hours will continue until further notice. Kindly note that the two hours is meant to primarily serve dealers


We urge our customers to Kindly contact our Call Centre for assistance.


For OneMoney Call 121

For any other NetOne Services Call 123

WhatsApp 0712980198, 0716956393, 0716956301, 0716956329, 0716956378, 0716956243


NetOne Zimbabwe

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dm4Z0P0I7fz3KtjVj454jX

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.