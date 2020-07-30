NetOne outlets will be close tomorrow, and will only work for 2 hrs until further notice

NetOne published a notice to the effect that they will be closing down their shops from the 31st of July until Monday 3 August.
TO OUR VALUE CUSTOMERS
Please be advised that we are closed for operations on the 31st of July 2020. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.
Shops will reopen on Monday from 9-11am. Please note that the opening of shops on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for 2 hours will continue until further notice. Kindly note that the two hours is meant to primarily serve dealers
We urge our customers to Kindly contact our Call Centre for assistance.
For OneMoney Call 121
For any other NetOne Services Call 123
WhatsApp 0712980198, 0716956393, 0716956301, 0716956329, 0716956378, 0716956243
NetOne Zimbabwe
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dm4Z0P0I7fz3KtjVj454jX
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.