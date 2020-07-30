NetOne outlets will be close tomorrow, and will only work for 2 hrs until further notice

NetOne published a notice to the effect that they will be closing down their shops from the 31st of July until Monday 3 August.

TO OUR VALUE CUSTOMERS

Please be advised that we are closed for operations on the 31st of July 2020. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

Shops will reopen on Monday from 9-11am. Please note that the opening of shops on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for 2 hours will continue until further notice. Kindly note that the two hours is meant to primarily serve dealers



We urge our customers to Kindly contact our Call Centre for assistance.



For OneMoney Call 121

For any other NetOne Services Call 123

WhatsApp 0712980198, 0716956393, 0716956301, 0716956329, 0716956378, 0716956243



