NetOne releases new service prices

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

NetOne has reviewed their prices following POTRAZ giving mobile network operators the green light to price at the prevailing Forex Auction Rate.

The prices are as follows and take effect from the 29th of July 2020:

NetOne Zimbabwe

One thought on “NetOne releases new service prices

