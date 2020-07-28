NetOne has reviewed their prices following POTRAZ giving mobile network operators the green light to price at the prevailing Forex Auction Rate.
The prices are as follows and take effect from the 29th of July 2020:
One thought on “NetOne releases new service prices”
Time for OTT to rule!