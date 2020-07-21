RBZ forex auction round 5, rate now at 72.15

The fifth Foreign Exchange has been completed and the results are as follows:

New rate is ZWL$72.147

The highest rate ZWL$82.17000

The lowest rate ZWL$55.00

The lowest accepted rate ZWL$70.00

Total bids amounted to US$20 316 153.74

Allotted amountUS$14 853 708.88

PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED US$ Raw Material 7 417 479.47 Machinery and Equipment 2 309 655.89 Retail and Distribution 1 299 934.90 Consumables 1 122 315.00 Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 696 875.00 Services (Loans, Dividends and Divestments) 752 000.00 Paper and Packaging 614 995.57 Fuel, Electricals and Gas 640 453.05 TOTAL 14 853 708.88 Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

