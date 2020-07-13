Seedstars online pitching competition open to tech startups

Seedstars is back again for the 5th time – but this time there will be a twist. Everything is being done virtually and for that we have COVID-19 to thank.

From June to November each year, the Seedstars team looks for the most promising early-stage startups from 90+ emerging markets that will receive intensive training on how to be investment-ready. The startups take part in local, regional, and global stage competitions, but only one of them will be crowned as the Global Winner and receive a prize of up to USD 500,000 in equity investment.

How will Seedstars online competition work?

Apply to the nearest local competition in the ecosystem where your startup has operations (Harare). The Seedstars team will evaluate all applications using a purpose-built algorithm – the Investment Readiness Score – to evaluate the viability of your startup. All applicants will receive their score and selection results by the end of August 2020. Startups that meet all of the selection criteria will receive access Online Seedstars Academy in August. Accepted startups will have 2 months to utilize a series of webinars, training materials, and articles created by the Seedstars Investment Team and network of mentors. Network with startups in your local ecosystem and exchange experiences with your peers. Seedstars Analysts will review all applications and select the finalists from each ecosystem. Startup finalists from each local competition will be invited for a 1-1 interview with the Seedstars team to showcase their MVP, user traction, and the scalability of their business model. One local winner will be selected to advance to the Regional Stage of the competition

Selection criteria

Technology startups, tech-enabled startups and/or early-stage companies;

Presence of a Minimum Viable Product (MVP);

Initial traction with users;

Operations based in the country/city of application;

No previous investments larger than USD 1M.

Application requirements

Pitch and application submitted in English;

Obligatory attendance to the preparatory online activities of the competition;

Maintenance of active and responsive communication.