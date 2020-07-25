Techzim to host live interview with Zimbocash – here’s how you can join

On Tuesday 28 July @ 3 PM, Techzim will host a live interview with Zimbocash. The conversation will revolve around (but will not be limited) the following;

ZIMBOCASH’s origin story;

What problem they are solving;

Benefits of signing up;

The inner workings of ZASH;

and more..

For those interested in being part of the conversation you can use the link below to join the meeting on the 28th;

Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/8996981974

advertisement

For those who have interesting questions you want us to ask, you can submit those via this Google form.

Add reminder to your calender