TelOne closing select branches until further notice

TelOne have announced that they will closing select branches until further notice. They have however outlined branches that will remain open. The press release is as follows:



PUBLIC NOTICE



All TelOne shops will be closed until further notice, except for the shops below. Valued customers are encouraged to use our online self service portal and 24 hour call centre for further assistance.

HARARE • Julius Nyerere Way (Main Post Office) • Sam Nujoma • Avondale • Chitungwiza Town Centre

BULAWAYO • Main Street • Hillside

OTHER CITIES • Mutare Main • Gweru • Kwekwe • Masvingo



BUSINESS HOURS 8AM – 3PM



www.telone.co.zw Call Centre: (0242) 700950 0718700950Download our mobile app on: Or make use of our 111111 TelOne self-service portal: self-service portal: littps://selfservIce.telone.co.zw/