TelOne have announced that they will closing select branches until further notice. They have however outlined branches that will remain open. The press release is as follows:
PUBLIC NOTICE
All TelOne shops will be closed until further notice, except for the shops below. Valued customers are encouraged to use our online self service portal and 24 hour call centre for further assistance.
HARARE • Julius Nyerere Way (Main Post Office) • Sam Nujoma • Avondale • Chitungwiza Town Centre
BULAWAYO • Main Street • Hillside
OTHER CITIES • Mutare Main • Gweru • Kwekwe • Masvingo
BUSINESS HOURS 8AM – 3PM
TelOne Zimbabwe
www.telone.co.zw Call Centre: (0242) 700950 0718700950Download our mobile app on: Or make use of our 111111 TelOne self-service portal: self-service portal: littps://selfservIce.telone.co.zw/
Quick internet and voice recharge
You're buying for using Is that correct?
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dm4Z0P0I7fz3KtjVj454jX
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “TelOne closing select branches until further notice”
What sort of reporting is this. You just copied and pasted a press statement from telone without putting some flesh on it. Why are they closing. How long do they expect to remain closed etc. Call them and fill in the missing bits and give a proper story