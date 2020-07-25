Following hot on the heels of ZOL, TelOne have reviewed their prices for broadband. These prices will take effect from the 1st of August:
TelOne residential broadband
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$
|Home Basic
|10GB
|10.00
|722.00
|Home Basic Night
|20GB
|13.00
|938.00
|Home Extra
|15GB
|11.00
|794.00
|Home Plus
|30GB
|17.00
|1,227.00
|Home Plus Night
|60GB
|22.00
|1,587.00
|Home Premier
|60GB
|29.00
|2,092.00
|Home Premier Night
|120GB
|37.00
|2,670.00
|Home Boost
|200GB
|42.00
|3,030.00
|Infinity Pro
|500GB
|61.00
|4,401.00
|Intense
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|83.00
|5,988.00
SME Broadband Packages
|Package
|Download Speed
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$
|Infinity Supreme
|20 Mbps
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|104.00
|7,504.00
|Intense Extra
|50 Mbps
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|139.00
|10,029.00
Blaze LTE Packages
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$
|Blaze Lite
|8GB
|9.00
|649.00
|Blaze Xtra
|15GB
|14.00
|1,010.00
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|18.00
|1,299.00
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|29.00
|2,092.00
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|44.00
|3,175.00
|Blaze Supernova
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|87.00
|6,277.00
Public Wifi
|Package
|US$
|ZWL$
|1GB
|1.00
|72.00
|2.5GB
|2.00
|144.00
|6GB
|3.00
|216.00
One thought on “TelOne releases new prices for broadband”
Everyone yelling at ZOL. The network providers are not the problem, they are just trying to keep up. No tel one uncapped home package matches the zol one my family is on, but the prices look similar for the packages that match.