TelOne releases new prices for broadband

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

Following hot on the heels of ZOL, TelOne have reviewed their prices for broadband. These prices will take effect from the 1st of August:

TelOne residential broadband

Package Download CapUS$ZWL$
Home Basic10GB10.00722.00
Home Basic Night20GB13.00938.00
Home Extra15GB11.00794.00
Home Plus30GB17.00 1,227.00
Home Plus Night60GB22.001,587.00
Home Premier60GB29.002,092.00
Home Premier Night120GB37.00 2,670.00
Home Boost 200GB42.00 3,030.00
Infinity Pro500GB61.004,401.00
Intense Uncapped* (FUP)83.00 5,988.00
TelOne

SME Broadband Packages

Package Download Speed Download CapUS$ZWL$
Infinity Supreme 20 MbpsUncapped* (FUP)104.007,504.00
Intense Extra 50 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP)139.00 10,029.00
TelOne

Blaze LTE Packages

Package Download Cap US$ZWL$
Blaze Lite 8GB9.00649.00
Blaze Xtra 15GB14.00 1,010.00
Blaze Boost 20GB 18.00 1,299.00
Blaze Ultra 40GB 29.00 2,092.00
Blaze Trailblazer 100GB44.003,175.00
Blaze Supernova Uncapped* (FUP)87.006,277.00
TelOne

Public Wifi

Package US$ZWL$
1GB1.0072.00
2.5GB2.00144.00
6GB3.00216.00
TelOne

Quick internet and voice recharge

One thought on “TelOne releases new prices for broadband

  1. Everyone yelling at ZOL. The network providers are not the problem, they are just trying to keep up. No tel one uncapped home package matches the zol one my family is on, but the prices look similar for the packages that match.

