TelOne releases new prices for broadband

Following hot on the heels of ZOL, TelOne have reviewed their prices for broadband. These prices will take effect from the 1st of August:

TelOne residential broadband

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Home Basic 10GB 10.00 722.00 Home Basic Night 20GB 13.00 938.00 Home Extra 15GB 11.00 794.00 Home Plus 30GB 17.00 1,227.00 Home Plus Night 60GB 22.00 1,587.00 Home Premier 60GB 29.00 2,092.00 Home Premier Night 120GB 37.00 2,670.00 Home Boost 200GB 42.00 3,030.00 Infinity Pro 500GB 61.00 4,401.00 Intense Uncapped* (FUP) 83.00 5,988.00 TelOne

SME Broadband Packages

Package Download Speed Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Infinity Supreme 20 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP) 104.00 7,504.00 Intense Extra 50 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP) 139.00 10,029.00 TelOne

Blaze LTE Packages

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Blaze Lite 8GB 9.00 649.00 Blaze Xtra 15GB 14.00 1,010.00 Blaze Boost 20GB 18.00 1,299.00 Blaze Ultra 40GB 29.00 2,092.00 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 44.00 3,175.00 Blaze Supernova Uncapped* (FUP) 87.00 6,277.00 TelOne

Public Wifi

Package US$ ZWL$ 1GB 1.00 72.00 2.5GB 2.00 144.00 6GB 3.00 216.00 TelOne

internet and voice recharge Quickinternet and voice recharge Account number: Service: Choose a service TelOne ADSL/Fibre TelOne Voice Packages: Choose a package Choose a package Home Basic - ZWL 262.00 Home Extra - ZWL 280.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 331.00 Home Plus - ZWL 435.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 559.00 Home Premier - ZWL 731.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 942.00 Home Boost - ZWL 1050.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 1548.00 Intense - ZWL 2087.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 2609.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 3478.00 Choose a package Prepaid Voice $20 - ZWL 20.00 Voice On Net $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $100 - ZWL 100.00 Prepaid Voice $500 - ZWL 500.00 Prepaid Voice $1000 - ZWL 1000.00 Prepaid Voice $2000 - ZWL 2000.00 Prepaid Voice $5000 - ZWL 5000.00 Prepaid Voice $10000 - ZWL 10000.00 WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Account number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} advertisement {{/success}} {{error_message}} Account number: Services: Choose a service {{#services}} {{name}} {{/services}} Services: Choose a service Packages: Choose a package {{#packages}} {{service_name}} - {{price_zwl}} {{/packages}} Packages: Choose a package WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Buy You're buying for using Is that correct? Yes No If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.