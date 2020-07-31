This African startup school is offering a free course to help entrepreneurs start their business

StartupCircles.AI is an online accelerator and startup school targeting entrepreneurs with the following problems;
- You feel it’s time to start your own business but you don’t know where to begin;
- You want to pitch investors and are not sure how to go about it;
- You’ve spent a lot of money and time on a solution and nobody is buying.
For these entrepreneurs, StartupCircles.AI then offers courses, events and resources to help them solve the above problems.
Among these is a free course titled “How to articulate your business idea“. The course has two sections. One on understanding customers and the problem you’re solving and another section on the business model and pitching aspects.
Now, I haven’t taken the course so I can’t vouch for its effectiveness but having free options to learn something is always welcome. If you’re interested in taking the course you can visit StartupCircles.AI.
