TunnelBear giving Zimbabweans 10 GB for free to use on their VPN service

TunnelBear, a VPN service, has seen twelve times the amount of traffic from Zimbabwe. This is because Zimbabweans fear that there may be some sort of internet shutdown tomorrow. In light of this TunnelBear tweeted this:

That’s right they are giving Zimbabweans 10 GB of data to use on their VPN service. This 10 GB is the total amount of data you can use while the VPN is activated.

You’ll still need to have:

Mobile data bundle/credit

An active and credited home or work internet connection.

This data only allows you to access 10 GB of data through their servers. If there is no shutdown then you can use it to watch series and shows on your streaming service of choice that may be geo-locked.

Note: If there is a total internet shutdown then VPNs won’t be of any use, they only work if specific URLs like social media sites are blocked.

