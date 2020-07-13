Users running Windows 7 are no longer at risk according to Zoom

A vulnerability was discovered for Zoom users running Windows 7. This vulnerability commonly referred to as “zero-day”, is one that allows (in Zoom’s case) someone to commandeer a user’s computer and gain access to files or implant things like ransomware.

Following the discovery by ACROS Security, Zoom has an update to protect users running Zoom on Windows 7. The update according to Zoom:

“Fixes a security issue affecting users running Windows 7 and older.” advertisement

Although the update is now available. It would be prudent to upgrade to a newer windows operating system.