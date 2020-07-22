WhatsApp Web users facing a number of issues

WhatsApp Web has been working erratically for a number of users today. The desktop extension for the most popular messaging application has been functioning in an erratic manner for most of the day.

Users have run into the following problems;

Users cannot generate invite links instead getting an error which says, “This invite link doesn’t match any WhatsApp groups”; WhatsApp web users also can’t play voice notes.

It’s not clear at the time of writing, how widespread the problem is. Sometimes errors pop up and are region specific or version specific but unfortunately that isn’t clear just yet.

Because WhatsApp Web is not as popular as the mobile application (since it’s just an extension), it could take WhatsApp longer than usual to pick up or clarify on these type of bugs.